Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $480.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $811.8 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

