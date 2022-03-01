ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melco: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HONG KONG (AP) _ Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd. (MLCO) on Tuesday reported a loss of $159.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hong Kong-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 32 cents per share.

The casino company posted revenue of $480.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $811.8 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.01 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLCO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLCO

