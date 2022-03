Restaurants can boost consumers’ spending by saving payment information, according to data from PYMNTS’ Restaurant Friction Index, created collaboration with Paytronix. The study, which drew from the results of a survey of a census-balanced panel of over 2,100 United States adults, more than 1 in 4 restaurant customers say that they would be more inclined to shop with restaurants that offer the ability to pay with a card on file than with those that do not.

RESTAURANTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO