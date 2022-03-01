Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

Last week, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported its earnings and we dubbed the action in the stock a "great reset". In that column, we laid out an argument for this stock being a buy, and outlined a specific play for traders. Without going too much into what we discussed, shares have been absolutely crushed. Performance was strong and ahead of consensus estimates. But the thing is that the company operates with no debt and has positive free cash flow. Yes, there is a dilution issue which is a major annoyance for shareholders and is a risk factor for valuation. Despite falling to levels not seen since shortly after the direct offering in 2020, the stock remains pretty expensive, but nowhere near where it was valued a year ago. With the growth the company is displaying and what appears to be a recognition of the need to get to profitability, we still like scaling in here. In this column we delve further into the company strengths and risk to highlight why we see shares as a buy, and to elaborate on risks that remain.

