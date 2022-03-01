ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Asana Stock Forecast: Can It Recover To $75 Levels?

By Julian Lin
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) is one of the crashing tech stocks which have quickly seen their multiples compress amidst fears of rising interest rates. It is arguable that the stock could have fallen even further if it was not supported by the sizable insider buying by CEO Moskovitz. The company remains unprofitable but...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seeking Alpha

Can Nvidia Stock Rebound To $300 Levels In 2022?

Nvidia has transformed itself from a cyclical name to a secular growth story. NVIDIA (NVDA) has transformed itself from what used to be a cyclical stock to a secular growth story. At least, that is what seems to explain the stock’s meteoric rise in only two years time and the rich multiple that it currently trades at. The company generated impressive growth in 2021 and has guided for strong growth to continue in the next quarter. Can the stock keep up the strong price performance, or will it soon run out of steam? At current prices, the stock appears to be pricing in material beats to consensus estimates, especially considering where the rest of tech trades. That might not be so easy, even for a company with such strong execution.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

We still believe PLTR stock is a buy at these levels.

Last week, Palantir Technologies (PLTR) reported its earnings and we dubbed the action in the stock a "great reset". In that column, we laid out an argument for this stock being a buy, and outlined a specific play for traders. Without going too much into what we discussed, shares have been absolutely crushed. Performance was strong and ahead of consensus estimates. But the thing is that the company operates with no debt and has positive free cash flow. Yes, there is a dilution issue which is a major annoyance for shareholders and is a risk factor for valuation. Despite falling to levels not seen since shortly after the direct offering in 2020, the stock remains pretty expensive, but nowhere near where it was valued a year ago. With the growth the company is displaying and what appears to be a recognition of the need to get to profitability, we still like scaling in here. In this column we delve further into the company strengths and risk to highlight why we see shares as a buy, and to elaborate on risks that remain.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Asana#Mndy#Asan Stock Key Metrics
Motley Fool

Why Wayfair Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Shares of Wayfair ( W 3.24%...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Can fuboTV Stock Recover In 2022? This Is A 5-Year Play

FuboTV reported a pretty robust FQ4 card. However, it continues to face challenges in scaling its ad tech. fuboTV Inc. (FUBO) reported its FQ4'21 earnings card recently. While we expected its topline beat, its FQ1 guidance was mixed. Nevertheless, fuboTV's cadence in online sports betting disappointed investors as it telegraphed contribution only from FY23. Furthermore, its Molotov acquisition doesn't seem to contribute meaningfully to its topline. In addition, its subscriber expenses also seemed to have ticked up markedly, as it added more sports content.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For Asana

Within the last quarter, Asana (NYSE:ASAN) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Asana has an average price target of $84.0 with a high of $103.00 and a low of $64.00.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks: Can They Recover?

Block is a payment processor for smaller businesses that also has a popular personal payments app. Shopify stock has been beaten down since the company outlined plans to invest more heavily in fulfillment services. Toast makes it easy for independent restaurants to go digital, but it's still losing a lot...
STOCKS
Forbes

Is Discover Financial Stock Attractive At The Current Level?

Discover Financial’s stock (NYSE: DFS) has gained approximately 7% YTD, as compared to the 8% drop in the S&P500 over the same period. Further, at its current price of $123 per share, it is trading 14% below its fair value of $144 – Trefis’ estimate for Discover Financial’s valuation. The credit card giant recently released its fourth-quarter results, beating the earnings estimates but underperforming the revenue consensus by a slight margin. It posted total revenues of $2.94 billion – up 4% y-o-y. This was driven by a 9% y-o-y rise in the digital banking division, thanks to the 4% increase in the net interest income and a 43% jump in the discount and interchange revenue. The NII benefited from some recovery in the net interest margin and a 2% growth in the average outstanding loans. Further, the card purchase volume grew roughly 25% in the quarter. Both these factors indicate improvement in consumer spending levels. Overall, the adjusted net income increased 34% y-o-y to $1.06 billion, leading to a quarterly EPS of $3.64.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Morgan Stanley tacks $10 risk premium to price forecast, sees $125 oil in bull case

Sunday, Goldman raised their one-month Brent oil price forecast to $115, and Tuesday Morgan Stanley lifted their Q2 Brent forecast to $110 from $100, citing a geopolitical risk premium (NYSEARCA:USO) (NYSEARCA:XLE). Both banks highlight that war in Ukraine has yet to impact physical supplies, with both banks indicating markets are tight and inventories are falling, even with Russia producing at full capacity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Can Roblox Stock Recover To $70 Levels? Consider Bookings Growth And Valuations

Roblox's share price dropped after it announced its recent quarterly results, as the company's YoY bookings growth rates in Q4 2021 and January 2022 have slowed considerably. I have a Hold investment rating assigned to Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX). In my previous August 12, 2021 article, I cautioned that RBLX's "valuations have factored in the company's decent growth outlook to a large degree" and noted that "bullish investors have to consider the risk of a valuation de-rating." Roblox's shares have almost halved in the past six months since my earlier update; RBLX's last traded stock price was $45.24 as of March 3, 2022 as compared to its share price of $84.04 at the point of publication of my earlier article. This article touches on the potential of a share price recovery for Roblox.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Nikola Rallies After Earnings: Can It Recover This Channel?

Nikola Corp. (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported its fourth-quarter earnings. The stock reported earnings per share loss of $0.23, beating the analyst consensus estimate calling for a loss of $0.32 per share. Nikola was up 17.64% at $8.04 Thursday afternoon at publication. Nikola Daily...
STOCKS
CharlotteObserver.com

What Is the Resistance Level of a Stock? Definition, Example & Explanation

A resistance level—often referred to simply as “resistance”—is a price above which a stock doesn’t tend to rise over a given period of time. In other words, it is the presumed “ceiling” price of a particular stock over a certain period. Resistance is the opposite of support. A stock’s support level is the price it tends not to drop below over a given period of time.
STOCKS
Forbes

Will HollyFrontier Stock Recover From The Bearish Trend In The Near Term?

Concerns of supply chain disruptions associated with geopolitical tensions has pushed the WTI benchmark above $100 per barrel. However, refinery stocks including HollyFrontier (NYSE: HFC) observe a downtrend as RBOB Gasoline Brent crack spread futures remain fairly stable for the coming months. It is largely due to expectations of lower transportation demand from continued macroeconomic sluggishness. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, HFC stock has a 48% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis HollyFrontier Stock Chance of Rise for more details. (related: Fuel Prices To Weigh On United Airlines Stock In The Near Term)
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Copper Mountain Mining: The Market Is Ignoring This Growth Story

Copper Mountain Mining experienced some operational issues at its Copper Mountain mine, which negatively affected the Q4 production volumes. Copper Mountain Mining (OTCPK:CPPMF), despite experiencing some issues at its Copper Mountain mine, made significant progress at its exploration and development-stage assets over the recent months. The market focused mainly on the operational issues, although the financial results were good. As a result, the share price, despite some ups and downs, is where it was last April.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.09, revenue of $42.32M misses by $8.76M

Eagle Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:EGRX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.85 misses by $0.09. Revenue of $42.32M (-15.2% Y/Y) misses by $8.76M. “With two important launches in early 2022, Eagle is off to a great start. The initial impressive revenue generated from vasopressin and PEMFEXY, each with significant periods of exclusivity, together with our royalties from bendamustine sales in Japan, position us to more than double our earnings this year. Based on early 2022 trends, we believe that our Q1 2022 earnings per share should approximate $4.00. Our pipeline is advancing as expected, and our balance sheet remains healthy. The period ahead will be exciting for us as we plan to deploy our cash to strengthen our product offerings and grow the company,” stated Scott Tarriff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Pharmaceuticals.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy