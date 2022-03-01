ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Endo loses legal defenses in Tennessee opioid trial

By Dulan Lokuwithana
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) was stripped of its legal defenses in an upcoming trial in Tennessee over the company’s role in the opioid crisis, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. The decision taken by Judge Jonathan Lee Young of Tennessee Circuit Court was due to Endo’s (ENDP) failure to...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Washington Examiner

Legal medical marijuana sales linked to increased opioid deaths

Economists found that legal, medical marijuana access has been linked to increased opioid-related deaths in a new study, contrary to earlier findings. Medical marijuana legalization was linked to 15% to 29% higher rates of opioid-involved fatalities from 1999 to 2019, two economists from the University of Virginia concluded in a new paper circulated in early March by the National Bureau of Economic Research.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Seeking Alpha

The Fed Can't Save The Market This Time

Jay Powell will go before Congress starting tomorrow. Wednesday and Thursday will be interesting days, with Jay Powell expected to appear before Congress and likely to take a grilling. Financial services and banking committee members will need to be tough on Powell to show they're fighting inflation and avoid being voted out of office in November's mid-term elections.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pain Killers#Law#Endp#Bloomberg#Tennessee Circuit Court#Vasostrict#Eagle Pharmaceuticals#Egrx
Seeking Alpha

Partial clinical hold placed on Alpine Immune's davoceticept for malignancies

The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on a phase 2 trial of Alpine Immune Sciences' (NASDAQ:ALPN) davoceticept for advanced malignancies following a patient death. The company said the participant had received a single dose each of davoceticept and Keytruda (pembrolizumab). The cause of death was related to cardiogenic shock, which treating physicians said was likely related to immune-mediated myocarditis or infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Optinose says late-stage trial for Xhance in sinusitis met key goals

The commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN) announced on Monday that its Phase 3 trial for Xhance (fluticasone propionate) met both primary endpoints with statistical significance in patients with chronic sinusitis. Comparing those who received an Exhalation Delivery System placebo, the patients who received Xhance Exhalation Delivery System in the ReOpen1...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Stateline

Workers Who Legally Use Cannabis Can Still Lose Their Jobs

Thirty-seven states now allow adults to use marijuana medically, recreationally or both. But in most of those states, people can be fired or denied a job for using cannabis in their free time. Cannabis legalization advocates want states to do more to protect workers. They note that workplace drug tests...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Seeking Alpha

Johnson & Johnson: Your 101 Guide To Litigation Protection - Bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finally solved its long-term talc-related litigations by spinning off its Consumer Health segment and declaring it bankrupt. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is finally parachuting away from the "plane crash" of talc-related litigations originally worth over $4B. In addition to the $5B opioid settlement, the company ceased the sale of all its prescription pain medications in the US since 2020, effectively cutting off future liabilities from any pain-related lawsuits. Investors may anticipate a massive improvement in JNJ's future financials and possibly, its future valuations after the controversial divestiture. Ultimately, we view it as a strategic maneuver aimed at separating the highly performing Pharmaceuticals segment, from the talc-related litigations from the Consumer Health segment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit and Legend Biotech ink interim supply deal

The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), announced on Monday an Interim Product Supply Agreement with Janssen Biotech of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for recently approved CAR-T therapy, ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel). The deal, which is connected to the 2017 deal between the two companies, will see Legend (LEGN) supplying cilta-cel...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Bluebird bio sinks as finance chief resigns

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) is trading ~17% lower in the pre-market Monday after the commercial-stage biotech company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer, Gina Consylman, effective Apr. 03. Consylman gave the notice of her resignation on Mar. .04, Bluebird bio (BLUE) said in a regulatory filing on Monday, adding...
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Amneal Pharmaceuticals enters US biosimilar market with FDA nod for RELEUKOTM

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) said the U.S. FDA approved its Biologics License Application (BLA) for filgrastim-ayow, a biosimilar referencing Neupogen. The product will be marketed under the proprietary name RELEUKOTM. RELEUKOTM was developed in collaboration with Kashiv Biosciences in Chicago, Illinois. It is used to treat neutropenia (low neutrophils) that is...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy