Endo loses legal defenses in Tennessee opioid trial

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finally solved its long-term talc-related litigations by spinning off its Consumer Health segment and declaring it bankrupt. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is finally parachuting away from the "plane crash" of talc-related litigations originally worth over $4B. In addition to the $5B opioid settlement, the company ceased the sale of all its prescription pain medications in the US since 2020, effectively cutting off future liabilities from any pain-related lawsuits. Investors may anticipate a massive improvement in JNJ's future financials and possibly, its future valuations after the controversial divestiture. Ultimately, we view it as a strategic maneuver aimed at separating the highly performing Pharmaceuticals segment, from the talc-related litigations from the Consumer Health segment.

BUSINESS ・ 59 MINUTES AGO