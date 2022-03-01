ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellantis plans to launch Jeep electric SUV early next year

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cR45W_0eSKQ69e00
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, Tuesday,, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade. The company said Tuesday, March 1, 2022, that it anticipates having more than 75 battery electric vehicles and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Automaker Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

The company said Tuesday that it anticipates having more than 75 battery electric vehicles and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030.

Stellantis says the Jeep brand will have its first fully electric SUV launching early next year and a new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck will arrive in 2024.

The company aims to increase planned battery capacity by 140 gigawatt-hours to approximately 400 gigawatt-hours.

Last month Stellantis said that it made 13.4 billion euros ($15.2 billion) in its first year after it was formed from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Jeep’s first electric SUV is coming in 2023

Jeep, the iconic American brand owned by Stellantis, revealed the first images of its upcoming electric SUV. The company isn’t sharing any other details or even the vehicle’s name, but it did confirm that the new EV will launch in 2023. Jeep has been slower to embrace electrification...
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Electric Off-Roader And Family SUV Confirmed For 2024 Launch

It's safe to say Stellantis' "Dare Forward 2030" strategic plan presentation is jam-packed with tidbits. We've learned the European side of the automotive conglomerate will abandon combustion engines in passenger cars by 2030. The EV mix in the United States will reach 50 percent in eight years from now. In addition, CEO Carlos Tavares mentioned the muscle car Dodge is working on for 2024 will "make a sound that you cannot imagine."
CARS
Reuters

Jeep to launch two new SUVs in India to boost sales

NEW DELHI, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Stellantis' (STLA.MI) Jeep will launch two new sport-utility vehicles (SUVs) in India this year to boost sales in a market where it has struggled to establish a meaningful presence. Jeep will launch the Meridian, a mid-size, three-row SUV, that will be made in India,...
CARS
Forbes Advisor

New Jeep EV SUV To Arrive In Early 2023, CEO Says

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own. Carlos Tavares, Chief Executive Officer of Jeep’s parent company Stellantis, unveiled images of a new Jeep BEV, or Battery Electric Vehicle, which...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiat Chrysler Automobiles#Electric Suv#European#Bev#Psa Group
MotorBiscuit

1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Just Killed Its V8 Engine Option

Many motorheads believe that the rumble of a V8 is part of what makes a pickup truck a pickup truck. But one automaker disagrees: Toyota just killed its V8 engine. Every 2022 Toyota Tundra comes with a twin-turbocharged V6. Is the 2022 Toyota Tundra a V8 truck?. No 2022 Toyota...
CARS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

791K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy