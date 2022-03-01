Those Left Behind: The murder of Ibtissem Trabelsi

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown male suspect who is accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home on Ruby Drive recently. CBS4 partner KKTV reported the resident of the home said her broken dialysis machine was inside, which cost more than $17,000. The news station was told the family was waiting for the package to be picked up since it had malfunctioned. The package reportedly weighed about 50 pounds. (Credit: El Paso Sheriff) According to the EPCSO press release, just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the porch pirate...

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 9 DAYS AGO