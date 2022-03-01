ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Those Left Behind: The murder of Ibtissem Trabelsi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe impacts of domestic violence can...

9NEWS

Those Left Behind: Son shares lasting impact of domestic violence

Ibtissem Trabelsi was stabbed more than 120 times by her husband, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office. Her youngest son shares her story. In 2021, three women were murdered in Arapahoe County by their current or former husbands. The Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office (ACSO) said the women were victims of domestic violence and so are their families.
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
KX News

Police: 3-week-old died because mother was ‘too intoxicated’

Twenty-six-year-old Cassandra Black Elk appeared in a virtual court hearing Tuesday after police say a 3-week-old was found dead while in her care. Black Elk was too intoxicated to care for her child, which resulted in the infant’s death, court documents say. Her bond was set at $25,000. If she makes bond, the court set […]
BISMARCK, ND
OutThere Colorado

Arrest made following discovery of Colorado woman's body in ravine

Authorities recently made an arrest after the body of a 55-year-old Colorado woman was found in a wooded ravine. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, an investigation into the disappearance of 55-year-old Michele Scott, of Conifer, Colorado, was opened when they conducted a welfare check on February 13 and found Scott's home to be "locked and dark with no one home." At that point, neighbors had not seen her for a couple of days.
CONIFER, CO
The US Sun

Father of Paislee Shultis, 6, appears to smirk outside court after ‘kidnapped’ daughter found in dirty room under stairs

THE father of Paislee Shultis smirked outside court after his "kidnapped" daughter was found in a dirty room under the stairs in his father's home. Kirk Shultis Jr and his father, Kirk Shultis Sr, were also spotted outside the home in Saugerties, New York, where Paislee Shultis, 6, was found by police in a secret room hidden under the basement stairs.
SAUGERTIES, NY
KRDO

Pueblo family searching for answers amid sharp rise in homicides in 2021

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- On November 25th, 2021, Leticia Sandoval's life changed. Her brother, 58-year-old Russell Sandoval, was killed inside his home in the early hours of Thanksgiving morning. Three months later and there still hasn't been an arrest. "I want justice for my brother. I would like to see...
PUEBLO, CO
New York Post

Video shows dozens of partying teens fall through floor at house party

Shocking video captured the moment a floor collapsed during an out-of-control birthday party at a Colorado home — sending dozens of teens tumbling into the basement. Up to 150 teens were partying when the floor gave way, KUSA reported, citing South Metro Fire Rescue. The homeowners were hosting a...
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police search for three suspects involved in December crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding three people involved in a crime currently being investigated. According to police, the crime happened on December 27, 2021, on the northside of Pueblo, PPD shared a video of the suspects: Police did not say what crime the three were The post Pueblo Police search for three suspects involved in December crime appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Have you seen him: Authorities search for porch pirate

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance as they search for a man wanted for theft. On Tuesday, at approximately 2:30 p.m. a man was seen on camera stealing a package from a home. The home was located at the 400 block of Ruby […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

‘If they were locked up, they wouldn’t be out killing people,’ Pueblo Police reveal criminal backgrounds of homicide suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In 2021, Pueblo's homicide rate jumped from 14 in 2020 to 29 in 2021, a staggering 107% increase. The Pueblo Police Department tells KRDO they have suspects identified for 25 of the crimes, with three deceased and one without leads, the October murder of Rudy Baca. "It's tragic for the family The post ‘If they were locked up, they wouldn’t be out killing people,’ Pueblo Police reveal criminal backgrounds of homicide suspects appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Porch Pirate Accused Of Stealing $17,000 Dialysis Machine From Colorado House

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown male suspect who is accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home on Ruby Drive recently. CBS4 partner KKTV reported the resident of the home said her broken dialysis machine was inside, which cost more than $17,000. The news station was told the family was waiting for the package to be picked up since it had malfunctioned. The package reportedly weighed about 50 pounds. (Credit: El Paso Sheriff) According to the EPCSO press release, just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the porch pirate...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police searching for leads after finding woman dead Saturday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman was found dead Saturday just after 4 p.m. for unknown reasons, according to the Pueblo Police Department. Police responded to the 700 block of Bellevue Place Saturday for the report of a dead body and found a woman deceased on scene. Pueblo Police crimes against persons detectives and crime The post Pueblo Police searching for leads after finding woman dead Saturday appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO

