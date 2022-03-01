ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air quality concerns raised ahead of Flint Hills burning season

By Hunter Funk
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — You may notice more smoke in the air this month and next as burning begins in the Flint Hills.

Ranchers burn the area annually to mitigate major wildfire outbreaks, preserve the tallgrass prairie, control invasive species, and create better forage for cattle.

Smoke from the burning can create poor air quality and health impacts to areas downwind. It includes places like Wichita.

The smoke can even impact drivers along the Kansas Turnpike.

“The turnpike has special messaging in the springtime that alerts folks that smoke could potentially be moving across highways and to pull over or slow down and make sure they are aware that their sight vision could be impacted,” said Douglas Watson, KDHE Bureau of Air Meteorologist.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a health advisory during the Flint Hills burning season.

The prescribed burns release pollutants into the air that can cause health problems.

Watson said common health problems include burning eyes, runny nose, coughing, and even illnesses like bronchitis.

People with respiratory issues, existing heart or lung diseases, or children and elderly are more vulnerable to experience symptoms.

Watson’s advice is to limit or avoid strenuous outdoor activities, close doors and windows, run the air conditioners, stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, and the more vulnerable people should remain indoors.

He said to contact your doctor if you experience chest pain, chest tightness, or shortness of breath.

KDHE staff launched the Kansas smoke modeling tool before the burning begins. It uses fire data and weather conditions to predict how the smoke will impact air quality.

“We like to see the ranching community to try and spread those burns out so that when the weather conditions might change, when they can’t burn, hopefully, a lot of them have already got those burns done,” said Watson.

On average, 2.2 million acres are burned in the Flint Hills of Kansas and Oklahoma.

More information about the smoke management plan can be found at ksfire.org .

