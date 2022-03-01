ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft GAAP EPS of €3.00, revenue of €7.63B

By Pranav Ghumatkar
 5 days ago
Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft press release (OTCPK:BDRFF): FY GAAP EPS...

Mercedes-Benz Group AG GAAP EPS of €11.82, revenue of €43.39B

Mercedes-Benz Group AG press release (OTCPK:DDAIF): Q4 GAAP EPS of €11.82. Revenue of €43.39B (-6.9% Y/Y). Free cash flow of the industrial business of €1.96 billion (-59% Y/Y). EBIT of €14.56 billion (+217% Y/Y). Net liquidity at the end of the period €21.01B vs. €17.86 last...
Jazz Pharma nears a six-month high as analysts cheer Q4 results

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ +12.1%) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since 2017 on Wednesday to reach a six-month high on the strong Q4 earnings beat reported by the neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company yesterday. Jazz (NASDAQ:JAZZ) reported more than $3B annual revenue for the first time in 2021, which was a “transformative...
Wolters Kluwer N.V. Non-GAAP EPS of €3.38, revenue of €4.77B

Wolters Kluwer N.V. press release (OTCPK:WTKWY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €3.38. Revenue of €4.77B (+3.7% Y/Y). Adjusted free cash flow €1,010M, up 15% in constant currencies. Outlook 2022: expect good organic growth and improved adjusted operating profit margin of 25.5%- 26.0% vs. 25.3% in FY21, with the increase in adjusted diluted EPS to be in mid-single-digit growth dampened by a return to our historical tax rate.
Green Thumb closes 2021 with over 60% growth and fivefold rise in net income

Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) is trading higher in the pre-market Tuesday after U.S. multi-state operator beat Wall Street forecasts with its Q4 2021 financials. Revenue for the quarter rose ~37% YoY to $243.6M expanding the full-year revenue by ~61% to $893.6M. The company attributed the topline growth mainly to the expansion of its Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail businesses, particularly in Illinois and Pennsylvania.
SES S.A. GAAP EPS of €0.37, revenue of €1.78B

SES S.A. press release (OTCPK:SGBAF): FY GAAP EPS of €0.37. Revenue of €1.78B (-5.3% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of €1,091 million at top end of financial outlook. Contract backlog at 31 December 2021 was €5.2 billion. On track to deliver robust 2022 Revenue and EBITDA and drive...
Antofagasta Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43, revenue of $7.47B

Antofagasta press release (OTC:ANFGF): FY Non-GAAP EPS of $1.43. Revenue of $7.47B (+45.6% Y/Y). Group production in 2022 is expected to be 660-690,000 tonnes of copper, 170-190,000 ounces of gold and 8,500-10,000 tonnes of molybdenum. Cash costs in 2022 before and after by-product credits are expected to be $2.00/lb and...
Viatris GAAP EPS of -$0.22 misses by $0.45, revenue of $4.33B misses by $10M

Revenue of $4.33B (+20.6% Y/Y) misses by $10M. Viatris announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion. The line of the old country song is, I never went to bed with an ugly woman but I sure woke up with a few. (Google it - damn good song if you like old-school country.) I have woken up with one today. Her name is Viatris.
Ontex Group NV Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07, revenue of €2.03B

Ontex Group NV press release (OTC:ONXYY): FY Non-GAAP EPS of €0.07. Revenue of €2.03B (-2.9% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of €172M, -27% lower, with margin down -2.8pp to 8.5%. Free cash flow of €53M, down €7M, with strict capex and working capital discipline offsetting most of the impact of lower operating results.
Cellectis GAAP EPS of -$0.18, revenue of $1.94M

Cellectis press release (NASDAQ:CLLS): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.18. Revenue of $1.94M (-86.0% Y/Y). The company said the decrease was driven by lower volumes of product sold in 2021 as it had substantially completed the wind-down of its soybean product line prior to the fourth quarter of 2021.
Sasol Non-GAAP EPS of R$22.52, revenue of R$119.91B

Sasol press release (NYSE:SSL): 1H Non-GAAP EPS of R$22.52. Revenue of R$119.91B (+30.4% Y/Y). As at 31 December 2021, our liquidity headroom was R$91B ($5,7 billion), well above our outlook to maintain liquidity in excess of $1B. "We expect to return to stable operational performance during the second half of...
HealthStream GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $64.3M; initiates FY22 guidance

HealthStream press release (NASDAQ:HSTM): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.01. Revenue of $64.3M (+4.0% Y/Y). Adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million, up 12% from $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. At December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $51.9 million. Capital expenditures incurred...
Galapagos GAAP EPS of -€1.58, revenue of €484.85M

Galapagos press release (NASDAQ:GLPG): FY GAAP EPS of -€1.58. Revenue of €484.85M (+1.4% Y/Y). Cash and current financial investments of €4.7 billion on 31 December 2021. Operational cash burn of €564.8 million, within the guided range. "For 2022 we anticipate a further significant reduction of our...
