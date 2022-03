High oil and gas prices to persist throughout 2022. There have been a number of factors coming together making a very bullish outlook for oil and more so for natural gas (UNG). I refrain from picking gas stocks approaching spring/summer because gas prices usually come down and the stocks are often soft. This year is different with low storage levels that have to be rebuilt and the war in Ukraine. Storage levels are at the lowest level in the past two years and looks like they could bottom out at a very low 1,200. High oil and gas prices should persist all year. Short term, there are major snow storms predicted in the NE states where most gas is used.

