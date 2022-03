Reports released on Monday morning note that the official global death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed the 6 million mark. This, notes experts, stresses how the pandemic, which is now well into its third year is far from over. The United States has recorded nearly one million of these deaths, despite the fact the vaccine remains widely available to many Americans. These numbers, which have been released by Johns Hopkins University, serve as a tragic reminder that the pandemic is still underway even as states and countries around the globe begin to lift several COVID-19 related mandates.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 MINUTES AGO