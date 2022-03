Slate Grocery REIT 2021 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

The following slide deck was published by Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. in conjunction with their 2021 Q4 earnings call. Seeking Alpha's transcripts team is responsible for the development of all of our transcript-related projects. We currently publish thousands of quarterly earnings calls per quarter on our site and are continuing to grow and expand our coverage. The purpose of this profile is to allow us to share with our readers new transcript-related developments. Thanks, SA Transcripts Team.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO