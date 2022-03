The Kia EV6 is a rather accomplished crossover. With a starting price of $40,900, it is rather well-priced and, what's more, boasts attractive styling. It's so well-liked that it was recently crowned European Car of the Year. But Kia has big plans for its electrified future, which includes introducing a slew of models in the next few years. The carmaker announced its EV roadmap at the 2022 CEO Investor Day virtual event, with the intention of becoming a leader in sustainable mobility.

