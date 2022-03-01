Congratulations – you just won a new car!

Lucky Hillsboro couple take home a 2021 Toyota RAV4 as winners of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show New Car Giveaway

Luan Nguyen clicked the fob to unlock the 2021 Toyota RAV4 SE Prime 4x4.

If the lights went off, the car was his.

As the third of four finalists in the 2022 Portland International Auto Show Car Giveaway, Nguyen had a 50-50 chance of winning the car.

Both Joel Chiong of Vancouver and Neil Pope of Beaverton had struck out in their attempts to unlock the new car. Waiting fourth for his turn was Lake Oswego resident Barry Mroz.

Unfortunately for Mroz, his turn would never come.

Nguyen clicked his fob a second time and the lights went off. Stunned at first, a big smile came over his face and he raised both arms in the air. Suddenly Nguyen's wife, Van, was in his arms as he twirled her around in front of the cheering crowd of onlookers thrilled to see the couple so excited about winning their brand-new car.

The car giveaway on Sunday night, Feb. 27, was the culminating event of the 2022 Portland International Auto Show. Beaverton Toyota and the Metro Portland New Car Dealers Association (MPNCDA) were responsible for providing the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime SE AWD Plug in Hybrid.

According to MPNCDA Executive Vice President Greg Remensperger, the Toyota RAV4, with an MSRP of almost $40,000, was the most expensive vehicle ever given away in the history of the Auto Show. Pamplin Media was the presenting sponsor of the giveaway.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.