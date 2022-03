People have been eating pistachios for a long time—there are actually references to this slightly sweet nut in the Old Testament of the Bible (Genesis 43:11, to be exact), and they've been imported into the U.S. since the 1880s. Pistachios, which are actually the edible seeds of the pistachio tree, were once a status symbol and delicacy for the bourgeois, but now they're widely cultivated and available to pretty much anyone who wants a nutritious snack. (950 farms in New Mexico, California, and Arizona produce the crop!) It's no wonder we've thought of countless ways to consume them, from roasting and tossing them over salads to mixing them into gelato and baked goods.

