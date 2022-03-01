ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, WI

Semi rolls over leaving three people pinned in Jackson County

By Jourdan Vian
 6 days ago

HIXTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Three people were injured after a semi rolled over on Interstate 94 near Hixton in Jackson County.

The crash was reported at just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency services from Hixton Fire Department, Hixton EMS and Mayo Clinic EMS arrived at mile marker 97 west to find a semi on its side and an SUV pinned underneath. Helicopters from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, GundersenAIR and Life Link were requested and all three landed on I-94.

Two patients were flown and the third was taken by ground to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash was not released.

The Black River Falls Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, I-94 Towing and Jackson County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.

The road was reopened at 5:30 a.m.

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

