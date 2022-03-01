Semi rolls over leaving three people pinned in Jackson County
HIXTON, Wis. (WKBT) — Three people were injured after a semi rolled over on Interstate 94 near Hixton in Jackson County.
The crash was reported at just before 3 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency services from Hixton Fire Department, Hixton EMS and Mayo Clinic EMS arrived at mile marker 97 west to find a semi on its side and an SUV pinned underneath. Helicopters from Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, GundersenAIR and Life Link were requested and all three landed on I-94.
Two patients were flown and the third was taken by ground to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash was not released.
The Black River Falls Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, I-94 Towing and Jackson County Highway Department also assisted at the scene.
The road was reopened at 5:30 a.m.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Despite ‘high’ COVID-19 infection classification, La Crosse health officials see better days ahead
Ukrainian former UWL student resolved to stay in homeland to avoid losing it
Afghan refugee family begins new life in Winona with help from community
UPDATE: West Salem, Onalaska schools won’t require masks on the bus
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0