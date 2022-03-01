Bring your little racers to the auto museum

The weather may not allow much exploring outside, but the Anniston Museum of Natural History is the perfect place to keep your preschooler entertained and engaged, all while learning about the world around us. Every Tuesday, our Education team will encourage curiosity, exploration, and learning through play with stories, activities, and crafts about the natural world. Following the program, parents and care-givers are encouraged to explore the museum with their children and learn more about the day’s topic in our exhibit halls. A new theme will be explored each week and animal ambassadors will drop in periodically to help out!

ANNISTON, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO