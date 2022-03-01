‘Ask a Professional’ at district's online event

YORK – The York County Clerk’s office says a $5.69 million school bond issue will be before Heartland School District patrons during the May Primary Election. The ballot language says the bond issue would be to finance the costs of constructing additions and renovations to the district’s existing school building, including a new secure and accessible main entrance, new elementary classrooms, a new weight room and new lockers, improvements to the north gymnasium and an enclosed connection of the ag and industrial shop building to the main school building.
