ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Media

‘Ask a Professional’ at district's online event

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Anyone with questions about social media, mental health, drug abuse...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gillette News Record

Library board rejects two more book challenges

Two more book challenges were rejected by the Campbell County Public Library board Monday night. Kevin Bennett had challenged the books because he believes they’re pushing the gay agenda on young children and exposing teens to alternative sexual practices.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
Gillette News Record

More than 99% of CCH employees compliant with federal vaccine mandate

More than 99% of the Campbell County Health workforce either received their COVID-19 vaccination or an exemption in time for the final deadline for compliance with the federal mandate, averting a significant loss of staff that the organization initially feared. Employees had through Monday to either receive an exemption or...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Ask A Professional#The Yes House
York News-Times

Heartland School District patrons will be asked about bond issues in Primary Election

YORK – The York County Clerk’s office says a $5.69 million school bond issue will be before Heartland School District patrons during the May Primary Election. The ballot language says the bond issue would be to finance the costs of constructing additions and renovations to the district’s existing school building, including a new secure and accessible main entrance, new elementary classrooms, a new weight room and new lockers, improvements to the north gymnasium and an enclosed connection of the ag and industrial shop building to the main school building.
YORK COUNTY, NE
Upworthy

Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose

Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy