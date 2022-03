HEMET - A small brush fire ignited in the Bee Canyon area near Hemet today. The 1.5-acre fire was reported at around noon and was 80% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. The agency said fire crews stopped the forward progress of the flames and that the cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.

HEMET, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO