Video Games

Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March 2022

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's now officially March, which means that Microsoft has today kicked off the new month by revealing which titles will soon be coming to Xbox Game Pass. As we have come to expect from Xbox Game Pass in the past, two waves of new titles should be coming to the subscription...

comicbook.com

ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Is Giving Some Users One of the PS4's Best Games for Free

Sony is giving some PlayStation Plus subscribers one of the best PS4 games for free. This week, Sony unveiled Marchs' free PS Plus games, and for the third month of 2022, PS Plus subscribers are getting the best lineup so far this year. The lineup includes Ghostrunner, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, Team Sonic Racing, and Ark: Survival Evolved. This isn't the slate of games for every PlayStation Plus subscriber though. In North America and Europe, these are the games subscribers can anticipate. In Japan though, PS Plus subscribers aren't getting Ark: Survival Evolved, but something better.
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers May Soon Get One of These Three Games for Free

March's "free" PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don't know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month's free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Confirms Five Free Games For March 2022

PlayStation Plus has confirmed that subscribers will see a whopping five free video games in March 2022. Sony has officially confirmed today's earlier leak, revealing that the colourful racer Team Sonic Racer and open-world survival game Ark: Survival Evolved will be available to download for PlayStation 4 users from March 1.
VIDEO GAMES
#Xbox One#Indie Game#New Day#Video Game#Young Souls Lrb#Eidos Montreal
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With New Freebie

Nintendo has released a new Nintendo Switch Online update, which comes with a surprise new freebie for subscribers on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED. While subscribers to the base model and those with the Expansion Pack will have to wait longer for more N64 games, they can now customize their user icons as they wait for more content. This may sound like a basic feature, but it wasn't available previously. That said, this freebie isn't as straightforward as it sounds. And this isn't surprising as nothing is ever straightforward with Nintendo. To unlock a variety of customization options, players will need to spend Platinum Points, which are earned by completing various missions.
VIDEO GAMES
TheStreet

Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult...
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you just got these 25 new channels for free

Roku has been one of those companies that’s done pretty well during the pandemic, for obvious reasons. Especially when the lockdowns got underway, and people found themselves stuck at home, Roku was among the entertainment sources that people could rely on. The company is both a source of content as well as a provider of Roku hardware — things like streaming players, smart sticks, and smart TVs.
ELECTRONICS
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
Digital Trends

Massive TVs are super cheap at Best Buy right now

The Super Bowl is over, and Best Buy is trying to get rid of its massive TV stock. They’ve discounted some Toshiba TVs by over a hundred dollars. If you want to stop watching sports and Netflix on a tiny screen, or you just have huge blank wall you need to cover, these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals will help you save some cash.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Roku just added a great new feature that Netflix has had for years

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Grab a brand-new Samsung QLED TV for under $500

If you’re looking for the best way to get high contrast and impeccable detail from a budget TV, then you should definitely look for QLED TV deals. These quantum dot panels can deliver stunning color without breaking the bank like OLED. That’s why we jumped at the chance to share one of the best QLED 4K TV deals we’ve seen this month. Right now, you can pick up a 43-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for just $498, which is $102 off the standard price tag of $600. If you order it right now, it’ll come in before February 13, which also makes it one of the best Super Bowl TV deals around if you’re looking for a more manageable size.
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

The map of GTA VI leaked by a patent

After the overwhelming success achieved by Grand Theft Auto V, which has resulted in the arrival of the title on three different generations of consoles, it has caused the sixth installment of the saga to be awaited by users like rain in May. Despite the fact that Rockstar Games recently confirmed that it was working on GTA VI, rumors about the new installment have not stopped circulating in recent months.
VIDEO GAMES
geekspin

When will Marvel Defenders shows stream on Disney+?

Marvel Defenders shows officially left Netflix earlier today. But just hours after getting removed from streamer’s library, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders have found a new streaming home. Beginning March 16th, all six series that made up the now-defunct Netflix’s DefendersVerse, will...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Ozark’ Outlasts Deep Field To Repeat As No. 1 On Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Prime Video’s Hard-Charging ‘Reacher’

Click here to read the full article. Ozark lost a sizable chunk of its viewership but still captured the Nielsen weekly streaming crown despite a deep field of rivals headed by Prime Video’s Reacher. Propelled by the recent arrival of the first batch of episodes from Season 4, Ozark collected almost 2.4 billion minutes of streaming from January 31 to February 6. Reacher, the new incarnation of the Lee Child action thriller franchise, hit more than 1.8 billion minutes. That was the best tally by any of the eight Prime Video series to have reached at least 1 billion minutes in...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Valve Boss Open to Xbox Game Pass on Steam

Valve's got plenty of games on its Steam marketplace for people to peruse and play, but it's got no kind of subscription service for people to play monthly fees in order to access a library of games. Gabe Newell, the president of Valve, doesn't have any plans to add something of that nature either, according to a recent interview with PC Gamer. However, he is at least open to another topic, and that's the idea of Xbox Game Pass being available through Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

The best Elden Ring deals on PC, Playstation and Xbox

Elden Ring was one of the most highly anticipated games this year thanks to its open world gameplay, updated combat and rich, detailed story and now the game is finally here! From the creator of Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice with writing from Game of Thrones author George RR Martin, Elden Ring is a dark fantasy game that will challenge veterans and newcomers alike.In our review of Elden Ring, we praised its accessibility for new players while still providing plenty of challenges for fans of the “Soulslike” genre.If you’ve been on the fence about picking up a...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of February 2022

February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. From indie platformers to AAA open-world powerhouses, several fantastic games launched to critical acclaim and record-breaking player counts. Because so many great games came out in January and February, it’s not surprising if some players’ missed one — or more than one.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

The Nintendo Switch changed what I want from video games

For most of my life, there were two kinds of video games: those you played at home and those you played on a handheld. There was a clear distinction. Even when a powerful device came along, like the PlayStation Vita with its “console-quality” graphics, you could still pretty much always tell the difference; games had their own feel based on the platform. Metroid on the GameCube was very different from Metroid on the Game Boy Advance. But that all changed when the Nintendo Switch launched five years ago.
VIDEO GAMES

