Xbox Game Pass Reveals New Games for March 2022

March's "free" PlayStation Plus games are set to release on March 1, the first Tuesday of the month. Right now, PS Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 don't know what free games they are getting courtesy of the subscription service next month. This may change this coming week, but until then, all PlayStation Plus subscribers have is speculation. That said, at least one of next month's free games may be hiding in plain sight. There are three games releasing on March 1, 2022, which has led to speculation that one of these three games is going to be offered for free through the subscription service. Why do PS Plus subscribers think this? Because the subscription service has a history of doing this.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO