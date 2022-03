The CW has released a preview for "Tried and True", the upcoming sixth episode of Superman & Lois's second season. The episode is schedule to air on March 1st. The series returned this week from a brief break due to the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Tuesday's episode cracked open quite a bit about some of the central mysteries of Season 2 — including a revelation about not just Ally Allston and her cult, but about Bizarro as well. Lois' concerns about Allston seem to be well-founded based on what Chrissy discovered this week and from the look of things in the preview, the idea of everyone having an "inverse" of themselves is going to play a big role and may just be a much, much larger threat than anyone realized. You can check out the preview for yourself below.

