A parent's view on why stigmas can be damaging, and how awareness may help overcome them. Personal memories start me down this road to write about the emotional ramifications of disability labels and associated stigmas. As a parent, I will never forget when my son was in his mid-twenties, standing outside a bagel store talking to himself, his arms rocking by his side. I had gone into the store and heard the employees talking about my son, saying he looked "crazy." They were afraid he would come into the store.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO