Germany’s national airline says flight bookings for Easter and summer are “partially above pre-crisis levels” as travel restrictions are eased and passenger confidence returns.Lufthansa Group, which includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Swiss, says summer capacity on short- and medium-haul routes are almost back to 2019 levels.The firm lost €1.8bn (£1.5bn) in 2021, excluding restructuring expenses – an average of £48 per second during the year. But that was barely one-third of the €5.2bn (£4.4bn) the previous year.The chief executive, Carsten Spohr, said: “The Lufthansa Group used the past financial year to further renew itself. We have decisively and consistently...

