ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Champlin man suspected of assault in Spicer is arrested at MSP Airport

By Melissa Turtinen
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZm7g_0eSKKwJZ00
Melissa Turtinen

A 31-year-old man suspected of assaulting a woman in Spicer on Feb. 27 was arrested on Monday at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

Deputies with the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an assault with a firearm on the 100 block of Lake Avenue North in Spicer at about 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sgt. Eric Tollefson said in a news release.

The 31-year-old victim told authorities a man assaulted her, during which he shot a gun.

Deputies identified the suspect as a 31-year-old Champlin man, and he was arrested at the airport at about 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect was booked into Kandiyohi County Jail early Tuesday, where he's being held on probable cause charges that include criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and reckless discharge of a firearm, jail records show.

He has not been formally charged.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Willmar Police Department, Champlin Police Department, Golden Valley Police Department and MSP Airport police.

No other details have been provided.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on law enforcement's latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlin, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Champlin, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
County
Kandiyohi County, MN
City
Spicer, MN
City
Kandiyohi, MN
Kandiyohi County, MN
Crime & Safety
Bring Me The News

Logging truck causes 'substantial damage' to numerous fuel pumps at Minnesota gas station

Eight gas pumps sustained “substantial damage” when struck by a logging trailer in northern Minnesota on Friday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement and first responders received a report of damaged fuel pumps at the Pelican Bay IGA in Orr at around 1:45 p.m. A tractor-trailer loaded with full-length timbers reportedly struck the pumps.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Airport Police#Sgt#Msp Airport
Bring Me The News

Man killed in 'domestic stabbing' identified as 52-year-old from Minneapolis

The man killed in what police have described as a "domestic stabbing" has been identified. Jeffrey A. Winfield, of Minneapolis, died as a result of a "sharp force injury" to his stomach, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner. Minneapolis police had found the 52-year-old suffering from a life-threatening stab wound Sunday afternoon on the 3000 block of Penn Ave. N.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bring Me The News

Crash closes Interstate 35E northbound in Burnsville

Interstate 35E in Burnsville is closed at County Road 11 after a crash involving a pedestrian Thursday afternoon. Few details have been provided, but the Minnesota State Patrol crash report says the crash happened at approximately 12:06 p.m. The only other information is that it involved a 35-year-old individual, whose condition has not been released.
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Teen driver taken to the hospital after crashing into snowplow

A teenage driver had to be taken to the hospital after crashing into a snowplow on a central Minnesota highway. The 17-year-old was heading southbound on Highway 169 in Daily Township around 10 a.m. Wednesday in a 2004 Subaru Legacy, the State Patrol said. A snowplow was heading the same direction on the same highway — and had its emergency lights on as it spread salt on the snowy, icy road, according to the incident report.
ACCIDENTS
Bring Me The News

Charges: Wisconsin superintendent strip searched 6 students

A Wisconsin school district's superintendent has been charged, accused of making six high school girls take off their clothes to be searched for vaping devices. Kelly Casper, the Suring Public Schools superintendent, was charged Monday in Oconto County Circuit Court with six counts of false imprisonment in the Jan. 18 incident. Her first court appearance is scheduled for March 23.
SURING, WI
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy