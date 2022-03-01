ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy sets aside 8.7 billion euros to support automotive sector - draft

ROME, March 1 (Reuters) - Italy plans to set aside 8.7 billion euros ($9.7 billion) until 2030 to support its carmaking industry, a draft decree seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

As part of a package to support the economy and curb surging energy bills, Italy intends to allocate 700 million euros in 2022 and 1 billion euros per year from 2023 until 2030, the decree showed.

The new package meets requests by businesses and unions for a structural mid-term scheme, after Rome spent a total of around 1.35 billion euros in 2020 and 2021, according to data from lobby group ANFIA, to support the industry through several measures that needed to be periodically refinanced.

Though a late-comer compared to other European car making countries such as Germany and France, Italy is currently increasing its output of electric vehicles through new models introduced and planned by Stellantis, the country’s largest carmaker.

Germany subsidised purchases of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles for a total of 3.1 billion euros last year, nearly five times as much as in 2020. ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte Editing by Keith Weir)

LUXEMBOURG, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The world's No. 1 logistics company, United Parcel Service Inc (UPS.N), on Wednesday lost its court fight for a record 1.74-billion euro ($2 billion) compensation claim from EU antitrust regulators for blocking its 2013 bid for Dutch rival TNT. A win for UPS could encourage...
