Energy Industry

West Virginia Senator wants to ban crude oil imports from Russia

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
 6 days ago

West Virginia U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), released the following statement urging the Biden Administration to take the necessary measures to ensure American energy independence and security.

“The entire world is watching as Vladimir Putin uses energy as a weapon in an attempt to extort and coerce our European allies. While Americans decry what is happening in Ukraine, the United States continues to allow the import of more than half a million barrels per day of crude oil and other petroleum products from Russia during this time of war. This makes no sense at all and represents a clear and present danger to our nation’s energy security. The United States can and must ramp up domestic energy production and increase access to our abundant resources and technologies to both protect our energy independence and support our allies around the globe.

“If there was ever a time to be energy independent, it is now. I am calling on the Administration and industry partners to take action immediately, up to and including banning crude oil imports from Russia. To continue to ask other countries to do what we can do for ourselves in a cleaner way is hypocritical. To continue to rely on Russian energy as they attack Ukraine is senseless. In the coming days and weeks, the strategic value of American energy and what can be done to better position our nation on the global stage will be an ongoing topic in the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.”

Jonathan Blakely
5d ago

The sad part is Biden definitely isn't gonna do that. In fact he's probably getting kickbacks for not stopping the import of Russian oil. He also know that the US can be energy dependent on itself but he doesn't want that either, then he won't be getting the kick backs from other countries.

Lobbyists R Mafia
6d ago

Gee Joe it’s great you agree with the majority. Joe is for Joe and will say anything that continues to help him gain name recognition. Remember it’s all about the rich and powerful OZ. Smart voters understand the middle class demise from the career lobbyists politicians.

Jermey Haught
5d ago

why are they even debating this? stop funding Russia by buying fossil fuels and use our own, we have enough for ourselves and enough to help Europe.

WTRF- 7News

Hancock County woman laundered money from medical billing company

Jacque Phillips, of Weirton, West Virginia, has admitted to money laundering, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Phillips, also known as “Jacque Phillips-Brown,” 33, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Money Laundering.” Phillips was employed as a billing manager at a medical billing company in Steubenville, Ohio. Beginning in January 2018 through March 2019, […]
WEIRTON, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senate passes bill restricting race, identity teaching

The West Virginia Senate has passed a bill that would prevent the teaching in public K-12 and higher education schools that any race is superior to another or that students should feel guilty because of their race. The Republican-majority greenlit the legislation 21-12, despite objections from multiple Democrats, including the body’s only Black lawmaker, who […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia priest helped rescue 22 Ukrainian orphans

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Father Jason Charron is the priest at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in South Wheeling. He is also the priest of a church in Carnegie, Pa.  A Pittsburgh businessman decided to mount a rescue mission, so the clergyman went along as an interpreter and offered spiritual support. Father Charron […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

We tell local Wheeling/Stuebenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

