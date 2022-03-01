ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Watch an Illinois Zoo Polar Bear Go Wild With a New Pool Toy

By Doc Holliday
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You haven't seen pure joy like a polar bear with a new toy. Doubt me? Check out one of these big predators who went wild when they gave her a new pool toy in an Illinois Zoo. Don't tell me that polar...

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

