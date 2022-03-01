Watch an Illinois Zoo Polar Bear Go Wild With a New Pool Toy

Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pets of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Dottie, Riley, and Happy Feet. Love turtles? Aw shell, who doesn't?! Aquatic turtles are a big responsibility, but "turtley" worth it. Serious about learning how to adopt one? Come see us! While experience with aquatic turtles is preferred, our knowledgeable staff and volunteers are here to get you started. The VHS is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from Noon to 6:00 PM and Sundays from Noon to 4:00 PM. Turtle adoption fee is $35 and does not include a tank or accessories.

ANIMALS ・ 2 DAYS AGO