Kentucky coach John Calipari is already in March Madness mode and coached like it in the Wildcats’ regular-season finale at Florida on Saturday. After the Gators (19-12, 9-9 Southeastern Conference) scored five straight to open the second half and narrowed a 12-point halftime deficit to 7 at 38-31 in the McConnell Center, Calipari called timeout to not only give his team a quick breather, but to remind his squad to give the ball to Oscar Tshiebwe in the post, not just once, but over and over again.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO