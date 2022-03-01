ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Quincy’s Most Expensive Airbnb is a Historic Mansion

By Doc Holliday
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Even with my admittedly limited math skills, I'm fairly certain that this is the most expensive Airbnb available in Quincy, Illinois. It's a historic mansion on Maine Street and aristocratic only begins to describe it. This is 2084 Maine Street in Quincy. According to the Airbnb description, the home...

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

