Vanity Fair Oscar party to make A-list return in more ‘open-air’ space

By Ian Mohr
Page Six
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GjS8f_0eSKISxT00
The Vanity Fair Oscar party is making a comeback. Emma McIntyre /VF20

Hollywood’s most glamorous party is back.

Showbiz publicists have been anxiously clicking refresh on their email inboxes this week, we hear, since Vanity Fair will once again host its A-list Oscar party.

Insiders exclusively tell us that the VIP celebration of the Academy Awards will again take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. — but that the venue will be reimagined as a more “open-air space.”

There’s buzz that invitations started going out this week for the March 27 party.

It’s the first in-person Vanity Fair party for the awards since 2020: Last year, during the pandemic, the brand pivoted to a series of virtual engagements to benefit the Motion Picture & Television Fund’s coronavirus relief efforts.

But Vanity Fair editor-in-chief Radhika Jones promised at the time that, “We will be back with bells on.” She has presided over the ritzy bash since she took the reins at the Condé Nast glossy in 2017.

While the annual guest list may be top secret, nominees this year include heavy hitters such as Nicole Kidman, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, Penelope Cruz, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Benedict Cumberbatch, Javier Bardem and Jessica Chastain.

Vanity Fair’s recent Hollywood issue features Kidman, Cruz, Garfield, Cumberbatch and Stewart — as well as Simu Liu, Idris Elba and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez in a portfolio shot by artists Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18CqWe_0eSKISxT00
The famed party had been canceled because of the pandemic.

Cattelan told the mag of this year’s 28th annual issue: “I wanted it to be completely different than previous years… After such long isolation, we wanted to celebrate a city [Los Angeles] that holds such history, energy, and color. Creativity is always driven by the talent, and we are part of a chain that celebrates this incredible industry. Nicole Kidman already has 10 covers with Vanity Fair, and yet she was as collaborative and open as a newcomer. It was a great lesson of humbleness and professionalism.”

Guests at the 2020 edition featured everyone from Brad Pitt and Meryl Streep to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Al Pacino, Billie Eilish, Tiffany Haddish, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro, Gal Gadot and more.

HollywoodLife

Jada Pinkett-Smith Wears Larger Than Life Navy Gown To Match Will Smith At The SAG Awards

Jada Pinkett-Smith and hubby Will Smith showed up in some serious style for the SAG Awards on Sunday, both looking chic and sleek in matching, moody navy and black. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith just arrived to the 2022 SAG Awards and the husband-and-wife duo never looked better! Jada rocked a stunning midnight navy blue vintage Gareth Pugh gown with cutoff sleeves and black sleeves underneath. The gown, which featured a dramatic lower half and tighter fitted bodice, also had a turtleneck where Jada overlaid a beautiful sparkling necklace.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Lauren London Body Shamed After Photos of Her New Role With Jonah Hill Unveiled

Lauren London is back on the scene in a new movie and fans are excited about it. Promotional photos of the ATL star in her new film alongside Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Nia Long have hit the net. The film is called You People and is directed by Barris. It's one of 28 films Netflix is releasing this year and marks Barris' directorial debut. You People has a star-studded cast starring comedic greats. It's London's first time on film since her role in Amazon Prime Video's Without Remorse as Michael B. Jordan's love interest. But instead of talking about all the movie entails, one person decided to talk about London's change in appearance.
CELEBRITIES
