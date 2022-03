ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Charges filed Thursday accuse a St. Paul woman of holding four people hostage at gunpoint inside a gas station while demanding to speak to her father in federal prison. The woman’s mother, meanwhile, told police her father is not in prison and that the woman — Kanisha Wiggins — is unstable, a substance abuser and into “witchcraft and spiritual stuff,” a criminal complaint states. Kanisha Wiggins, 31, is charged with four counts of kidnapping. The complaint states she walked into the Speedway on Johnson Parkway Tuesday and threatened four people with a handgun. Kanisha Wiggins (credit: Ramsey County) Police...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO