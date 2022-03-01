ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paige Spiranac uses ‘no ass’ defense for golf trolls

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 6 days ago

Paige Spiranac has an arsenal of comebacks for her critics.

The golf influencer took to Instagram on Monday to explain why she rarely documents her shots from behind.

Spiranac shared a video of herself hitting drives at a golf simulator with the caption: “People think I don’t show my shots from the back view because I suck but really it’s because I have no ass and a s—ty take away👍🏻.”

In the video, Spiranac laughed while she hit a dainty drive that plummeted into water.

“How people think I play golf,” she wrote over the clip.

The self-described “OG Insta golf girl” then showcased a powerful drive and range, writing, “How I actually play.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoZ32_0eSKHkvs00
Paige Spiranac mocked her critics on Instagram

Spiranac set Gang Starr’s track “Work” as the background music, and the song includes the lyrics, “Your b–ch don’t really got no ass, she just poked it out.”

Her post came after she fired back at one critic on Instagram who questioned her golf knowledge.

“Listening to women talk about golf…. don’t [quit] ur day job, playing golf in your swimsuit!” the Instagram user wrote in a comment, according to a screengrab by a fan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptqAQ_0eSKHkvs00
Spiranac crushed her second shot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1ELQ_0eSKHkvs00
Spiranac on the golf course.

Spiranac re-posted the comment on Twitter and wrote, “So @AmandaGolf59 and I can both shoot in the 70s and take thirst traps. Multi talented women if you ask me😉Subscribe to the podcast to show some women in golf some love.”

The former pro golfer was referring to her podcast, “Playing a Round with Paige,” in which golf analyst Amanda Rose serves as co-host.

Spiranac announced the addition of Rose to her show in a post on Instagram last Saturday.

Comments / 0

