TOLEDO, Ohio — A Wood County sheriff's deputy was struck by a motorist Sunday morning while he was working to help clear a fallen tree from the road near Fostoria. The deputy, whom the Wood County Sheriff's Office has not named, was taken to the hospital after the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m.. The motorist, whose name the sheriff's office also has not released, also was taken to the hospital.

WOOD COUNTY, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO