Ryan Reynolds Opens Up About Anxiety Struggles

Netflix rolled out a star-packed commercial on Sunday during the spectacle that was Super Bowl LVI, and it featured a bevy of streamer stars like Ryan Gosling, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa and Millie Bobby Brown breaking the fourth wall to tout Netflix’s 2022 film slate. When the head-turning preview ended, it segued straight into the first look at the full trailer for Shawn Levy’s The Adam Project, debuting March 11 and starring Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Keener and newcomer Walker Scobell.
As far as debuts go, it's about as high-profile as a film could...
