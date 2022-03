FARGO - Classic illustrations of March weather in calendars and children's books generally depict blooming flowers, budding trees, and flying kites. The obvious implications are that March is when spring begins; thus flowers bloom, trees bud, and it gets windy. Actually, most of us here in the Northern Plains see very little blooming or budding during March. Depending on how quickly the snow melts and the ground thaws, many of our hardwood trees will bud starting in mid-April. However, flowers other than dandelions usually wait until May.

