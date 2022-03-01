ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Russian billionaire Fridman to contest 'groundless' EU sanctions

By Guy Faulconbridge
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qQQnv_0eSKH1UY00

LONDON (Reuters) -After some of Russia’s richest oligarchs were cut out the global financial system, billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven vowed to contest European Union sanctions imposed in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s economy is facing one of the gravest crises since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union after the West imposed crippling sanctions on almost all of the Russian financial and corporate system following the Kremlin’s order for a military operation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says the “special military operation” is essential to ensure Russian security after the United States enlarged the NATO military alliance to Russia’s borders and supported pro-Western leaders in Kyiv.

Some of the so-called oligarchs who built fortunes in the chaos of the 1990s, including Fridman, who was born in western Ukraine, have in recent days publicly called for peace.

But the EU on Monday slapped sanctions on both Fridman and Aven, long-term partners who earned billions of dollars from oil, banking and retail. Both said the EU’s allegations were false and defamatory and that they would contest them.

“These sanctions are groundless and unfair,” Fridman told reporters in English. “I don’t know if I will be sanctioned by the UK and U.S. - I hope it will not happen.”

Fridman, who is a UK tax resident, cast the war in Ukraine as a tragedy and said it should stop but refrained from saying more, citing the sensitivities of commenting on politics in Russia.

“For me that’s a huge tragedy what is going on,” Fridman said. “The war should be stopped.”

Fridman did not set out how he and Aven would go about contesting the EU sanctions. In a joint statement, Fridman and Aven they said they would “contest the spurious and unfounded basis for the imposition of these sanctions - vigorously and through all means available to them.”

OLIGARCHS

Western leaders say sanctioning Russia’s richest men puts pressure on Putin, though many oligarchs say the West is naive if it thinks Putin will listen to the views of businessmen, especially on matters of national security.

“Whatever happens with me will not have any impact on the political decisions in Russia,” Fridman said. He questioned why Russians - just because they were Russian - should be prevented from doing business outside Russia.

The EU said Aven “is one of Vladimir Putin’s closest oligarchs” and that Fridman had been “referred to as a top Russian financier and enabler of Putin’s inner circle.”

Aven said it was wrong of the EU to say that he was an “especially close personal friend” of Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin. Fridman said it was untrue that he had “cultivated strong ties” to the administration of Vladimir Putin.

They denied any “financial or political relationship with President Putin or the Kremlin.”

Fridman is the co-founder of LetterOne, or L1, which has long-term investments of more than 25 billion pounds ($33.5 billion) in the technology, energy, health and retail sectors.

Fridman and his partners also control Alfa Group, which includes Russia’s top private bank Alfa Bank and its biggest food retailer X5 Retail Group.

He said there would be a “petty drastic” impact on the Russian economy with the rouble under pressure, inflation rising and incomes falling. “It still will exist is my guess - I don’t think the economy will disappear.”

Asked if Putin would face a popular backlash in Russia over the invasion, Fridman said: “I just don’t know.”

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Igor Sechin
Daily Mail

Everton-linked Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has his assets frozen and is hit with a travel ban by the EU as part of sanctions for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov has had his assets frozen as part of sanctions by the European Union. The EU laid down the sanctions in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine which started last week. Ukraine reports 352 civilian deaths since the start of the invasion, including 14 children. The UN...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

'It would mean the US military shooting down Russian planes': Psaki slaps down calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine as Zelensky pleads with US to impose one and says 'our allies must also do their part'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki rejected calls Monday for the U.S. to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine by citing the risk it could draw the U.S. in a direct conflict with nuclear-armed Russia. Psaki was asked about the proposal in an interview with MSNBC following reports that Ukrainian...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Billionaires#Russian#Kremlin#Nato#Western
Washington Post

Trump immediately botches what’s happening in Ukraine

If there’s one thing Donald Trump and his allies want you to know about what’s happening in Ukraine right now, it’s that it wouldn’t be happening if he were still in charge. If only he actually knew what was happening. Trump opted to appear on Fox...
POTUS
The New Yorker

Russia and China Unveil a Pact Against America and the West

In their matching mauve ties, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and China’s Xi Jinping last week declared a “new era” in the global order and, at least in the short term, endorsed their respective territorial ambitions in Ukraine and Taiwan. The world’s two most powerful autocrats unveiled a sweeping long-term agreement that also challenges the United States as a global power, NATO as a cornerstone of international security, and liberal democracy as a model for the world. “Friendship between the two States has no limits,” they vowed in the communiqué, released after the two leaders met on the eve of the Beijing Winter Olympics. “There are no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.”
POLITICS
UPI News

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday. U.S. Navy Capt. Mike Kafka, director of Defense Press Operations, said the intercepts happened while the U.S. aircraft were in international airspace over the Mediterranean Sea.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Fortune

Where do you take your $100 million megayacht to make sure the U.S. can’t seize it, and other questions Russian oligarchs are asking themselves

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russian oligarchs are worried the increasing sanctions imposed by the West are coming for their superyachts, and they’re scrambling to stash them somewhere safe. The U.S....
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

Ukraine: Turkey says it cannot block Russian warships from the Black Sea

Turkey cannot stop Russian warships accessing the Black Sea via its straits, as Ukraine has requested, due to a clause in an international pact that allows vessels to return to their home base, the Turkish foreign minister has said. Ukraine has appealed to Turkey to block Russian warships from passing through the Dardanelles and Bosphorus straits which lead to the Black Sea, after Moscow on Thursday launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine from land, air and sea.Russian forces landed at Ukraine’s Black and Azov Sea ports as part of the invasion.Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Turkey has control over the...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Venezuela’s leader pledges military cooperation with Russia

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pledged a “powerful military cooperation” with Russia following high-level discussions between officials Wednesday, a day after diplomats from the U.S. and several other nations gathered to discuss steps toward a negotiated solution to the South American country’s protracted crisis.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

342K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy