(BPT) - As you get older, you might take steps to develop healthy habits, whether exercising, eating healthier or limiting your consumption of alcohol. But did you know that there are steps you can take to help with your brain health? Such preventive measures might even reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s — and the good news is, you might be doing these things anyway, like working on puzzles or trying to get a good night’s sleep.

