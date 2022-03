If you go by contrarian indicators, now might be a good time to buy mega-cap technology stocks. Among the top 100 actively-managed institutional-investor funds, Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Meta Platforms (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report and Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report all are under-owned compared to their S&P 500 weightings, according to Morgan Stanley, as cited by Bloomberg.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO