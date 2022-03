Click here to read the full article. Led by a 14 percent hike in Lee brand global revenue, Kontoor Brands saw sales rise 3 percent to $681 million in the fourth quarter. In a Nutshell: Kontoor Brands Inc., with a portfolio led by the Wrangler and Lee brands, provided 2022 guidance that included expected revenue of $2.7 billion, increasing at a high single digit percentage over 2021. Kontoor said it expects first half revenues to increase in the low teens range compared to the prior year. Gross margin is expected to be consistent with adjusted gross margin of 44.6 percent achieved in...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO