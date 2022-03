March is Women’s History Month! From historical figures to the present day, women are the backbone of our country. History tells us that there is no limit to their potential, whether in government, sports, technology, or even space. Join the Broward County Libraries Division for different programs throughout the month highlighting great books that document the female heroes of our past and present. Check out the events calendar at Broward.org/Library for more information.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO