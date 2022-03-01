ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, OH

Flipped Off at Tim Horton’s

By Cyn Mackley
 6 days ago
A man caused a commotion at the Tim Horton’s drive-thru and police busted a drunk driver on Gallia. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Grandma Worried About Addict Grandson

A worried grandmother asked officers to check on her daughter because her drug-addicted grandson was acting strangely. He was scheduled to enter rehab the next day.

The grandson was reported to have been using drugs for days, not sleeping, and acting paranoid.

The people at the home said he was just stressed out about going to treatment and not acting aggressively. She said she’d contact the police if they were needed.

Suspicious Activity

A 7th Street caller reported several people hanging around the fire escape making noise at 9 pm. Officers discovered three homeless men. Two men left the area voluntarily, and a third requested a trip to the hospital for some foot problems.

Just before 4 am, a caller reported someone tried to break into her front door. Officers didn’t see anyone in the area.

Baby Mama Drama

Just before midnight, a man contacted police to report a death threat. He said he had recordings of his baby’s mother’s boyfriend threatening to come to his house, take his kids, and shoot him.

Officers took information for a report.

Druk Driver Busted on Gallia

Officers stopped a suspected drunk driver on Gallia at 2:30 am. A tow truck took the impounded vehicle away, and an officer took the suspect out to the Ohio State Patrol Post for a sobriety test.

Police charged the man with OVI.

Under the Influence

At 3:30 Shawnee State University reported an aggressive woman causing a disturbance. Officers took the woman into custody. Officers said the intoxicated woman made threats of self-harm. The Portsmouth Fire Department transported her to the hospital.

Witnesses reported a man in a green coat with a backpack jumping out into traffic on Chillicothe and approaching people in line at the Tim Horton’s drive-thru.

The man kept flipping off people. Officers advised the man not to return to the business and told him he would be arrested if it happened again.

SCDNReports

Shoplifter Caught in the Act at CVS

A shoplifter forgot to check the parking lot for police cars before stealing from the CVS, and a homeless camper started a fire at an abandoned apartment building. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Suspicious Activity. Just after 7 am, a manager at Kroger told police...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Attempted Murder of Southern Ohio Deputy

Attempted Murder of Southern Ohio DeputySCDN Graphics Department. A Peebles man is behind bars facing an attempted murder charge after mowing down an officer during a raid by the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force. That act resulted in a seriously injured officer being airlifted to a Columbus hospital. This incident mirrors a traffic stop back in February of last year where the same man was charged with assaulting an officer.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
SCDNReports

Police Rescue 4 Kids from a Bad Situation

Officers came to the aid of kids caught in the middle of a domestic dispute, and a woman raises a ruckus at a local clinic. A troubled woman, known for causing issues at hospitals and clinics, prompted a call to PPD Around 10:30. A health clinic said she was being...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Georgia Son Arrested for Killing His Mom

Georgia Son Arrested for Killing His MomSCDN Graphics Department. The GBI has arrested and charged Roger Allen Shrader, age 58, of Trenton, GA with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault by strangulation. This arrest comes after the Dade County Sheriff's Office asked agents in the Calhoun regional investigative office to assist with a homicide investigation.
DADE COUNTY, GA
SCDNReports

Georgia Woman Arrested for Trafficking Methamphetamine

Georgia Women arrested for drug traffickingGetty Images. The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a car driven by Tia Marie Turner, age 31, of Moultrie, Georgia, traveling southbound on Georgia Highway 33 towards Moultrie, Georgia.
MOULTRIE, GA
SCDNReports

Body Discovered on Baird Avenue

A local hospital calls the police on a woman who refused to leave, and a body is discovered on Baird Avenue. We hit the highlights of the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Missing Neighbor. A worried Kendall Avenue neighbor contacted officers at 7 pm about her neighbor. She said...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
SCDNReports

Parolee Busted After Hot Pursuit

Portsmouth Police Officers busted a parolee after a high-speed pursuit, and a smoker using an oxygen tank managed to catch their mattress on fire. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing. Parolee Busted After Hot Pursuit. Officers busted a parolee after a hot pursuit that started just...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
