A man caused a commotion at the Tim Horton’s drive-thru and police busted a drunk driver on Gallia. We break down the Portsmouth Police Chief’s Daily Briefing.

Grandma Worried About Addict Grandson

A worried grandmother asked officers to check on her daughter because her drug-addicted grandson was acting strangely. He was scheduled to enter rehab the next day.

The grandson was reported to have been using drugs for days, not sleeping, and acting paranoid.

The people at the home said he was just stressed out about going to treatment and not acting aggressively. She said she’d contact the police if they were needed.

Suspicious Activity

A 7th Street caller reported several people hanging around the fire escape making noise at 9 pm. Officers discovered three homeless men. Two men left the area voluntarily, and a third requested a trip to the hospital for some foot problems.

Just before 4 am, a caller reported someone tried to break into her front door. Officers didn’t see anyone in the area.

Baby Mama Drama

Just before midnight, a man contacted police to report a death threat. He said he had recordings of his baby’s mother’s boyfriend threatening to come to his house, take his kids, and shoot him.

Officers took information for a report.

Druk Driver Busted on Gallia

Officers stopped a suspected drunk driver on Gallia at 2:30 am. A tow truck took the impounded vehicle away, and an officer took the suspect out to the Ohio State Patrol Post for a sobriety test.

Police charged the man with OVI.

Under the Influence

At 3:30 Shawnee State University reported an aggressive woman causing a disturbance. Officers took the woman into custody. Officers said the intoxicated woman made threats of self-harm. The Portsmouth Fire Department transported her to the hospital.

Flipped Off at Tim Horton’s

Witnesses reported a man in a green coat with a backpack jumping out into traffic on Chillicothe and approaching people in line at the Tim Horton’s drive-thru.

The man kept flipping off people. Officers advised the man not to return to the business and told him he would be arrested if it happened again.