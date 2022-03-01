ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kanye West Fans React To Chaney Jones Photos: "Bro Dating Kim KardaSHEIN"

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when you were a kid and you asked your parents if they could stop at a fast-food restaurant on the way home, only to be met with, "We've already got food at home." Well, Kanye West wants something that he can't have, and he's seemingly being forced to settle for...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Chaney Jones Looks Identical To Kim Kardashian In Catsuit While Partying With Kanye West & Travis Scott

Model Chaney Jones attended a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda 2’ album amidst the rapper’s romance with Julia Fox and drama with ex Kim Kardashian. Kanye West, 44, partied with a few famous faces on Feb. 7 at a listening party event for his new, upcoming album Donda 2. The Grammy winner was joined at Nobu in Malibu by 24-year-old Instagram model Chaney Jones, as well as fellow rappers Travis Scott (who just welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner) and French Montana. Chaney resembled Kanye’s ex, Kim Kardashian, 41, in an all-black jumpsuit that was similar to Kim’s outfit that she rocked at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Dec. 2021.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
CELEBRITIES
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kanye
CinemaBlend

Pete Davidson Changed Up His Instagram Profile, And Fans Are Convinced It's A Shot At Kanye West

Many people seem to be heavily invested in the (essentially one-sided) feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson. Amid Davidson’s romance with West’s ex, Kim Kardashian, the rapper has taken a number of shots at the Saturday Night Live star, even declaring “Civil War” against him. The comedian has stayed relatively quiet when it comes to both his new relationship and his girlfriend’s estranged hubby. However, the star recently made his return to Instagram, and a key change to his profile has fans convinced he’s taking his own shot at West.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac's Fiance Kidada Jones Almost Drank Diddy's Urine Says Former Security Guard

In a recent interview with The Art of Dialgoue, Gene Deal opened up about his experiences working as a bodyguard for Sean "Diddy" Combs. The ex-bodyguard recalled the events he witnessed during the East Coast vs. West Coast feuds in the late 90s, and detailed an "incident" between Diddy and Tupac's then-fiancee, and the daughter of Quincy Jones, Kidada Jones.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kanye West Fans
Vulture

Other Kardashian Baby to Arrive April 14

Kylie Jenner’s new son with Travis Scott got his 15 minutes of fame — now it’s time to shift the focus to another due date. The Kardashians, the new reality series from the First Family of Unscripted Content, is set to hit Hulu on April 14. The show picks up after the teary-eyed final season of E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in June 2021. A clip teasing the new series — part of a larger deal between the Kardashian-Jenners and Disney — promises that “all the walls will be shattered,” while showing Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kris, Kendall, and a pregnant Kylie in glass boxes … clever. The show certainly has a lot of ground to cover, from Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy to Kim’s ongoing divorce from Ye and new relationship with Pete Davidson to Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker. Just don’t say you’re keeping up with it all anymore, k?
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Feels ‘Stabbed In The Back’ By Travis Scott Over His Friendship With Kanye West

Amid the drama with her ex Kanye, Kim has been incredibly hurt that her sister Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend is still close friends with him. Kim Kardashian, 41, feels betrayed by Travis Scott, 30, as he’s stayed close to Kanye West, 44, amid the “Runaway” rapper’s public drama with his ex. A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim was hurt to see her sister Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend stay close to Yeezy, as Kanye has publicly aired out his problems with Kim and their co-parenting relationship.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
People

Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already. The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You See The Private Texts That Kanye Just Leaked—Kim Must Be So Mad!

Kanye West has been very public about his attempts to woo back ex wife Kim Kardashian, using Instagram as a platform to display his affections to the mother-of-four. However, West recently took things to the next level, sharing personal screenshots of texts exchanged between him and Kardashian, in which his ex expressed displeasure in his actions towards her new beau, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Responds to Khloe Kardashian After She Shares 'Girls Day' Photos With Daughter and Niece

Kanye West directed some anger towards Khloe Kardashian, who posted pictures from a "girls day" with his 4-year-old daughter Chicago on Saturday. West thought the toddler, whom he shares with Kardashian's older sister Kim Kardashian, was "too grown looking" in the picture. West and Kim are also parents to daughter North, 8, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jaden Smith Packs On The PDA With New Girlfriend Sab Zada At Disneyland — Photos

Jaden Smith and Sab Zada were spotted getting cozy while enjoying Valentine’s Day at the happiest place on Earth, five months after they first sparked romance rumors. It looks like Jaden Smith, 23, had a very romantic Valentine’s Day! The rapper was spotted looking happier than ever with his new girlfriend Sab Zada while walking around Disneyland on the special love holiday. The lovebirds weren’t afraid to show off PDA while spending time at the happiest place on Earth and it was delightful to see.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Seeing Kim Kardashian On Balenciaga Billboard Is ‘Bittersweet’ Amid Drama

Kanye West said that he has ‘all positive energy’ for ex Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga campaign amid his on-going social media outbursts. Kanye West, 44, positive a positive message for his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, 41. amid his on-going social media outbursts. The Yeezy designer took to Instagram to comment on her new Balenciaga ad campaign with designer Demna, who is his close friend and creative director.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy