Kronenwetter, WI

No injuries in Kronenwetter house fire

By Shereen Siewert
 6 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A blaze at a Kronenwetter home that was reported at about 10 p.m. Monday is under investigation, but no injuries have been reported.

WAOW reports fire crews established a perimeter around the scene at Woodgate Lane and County Hwy. X. Kronenwetter Fire and Riverside Fire were first to respond to the blaze.

The home is located near West Road, but the precise location is unclear as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.

Wausau quietly issues drinking water advisory

A formal drinking water advisory that recommends residents reduce exposure to PFAS by limiting their consumption of Wausau’s drinking water is now online, though no official press release or statement accompanied the posting. The drinking water advisory, found here and embedded below, notes that Wausau is not in direct...
WAUSAU, WI
Former Wisconsin Rapids high school counselor accused of assaulting student

A former high school counselor in Wisconsin Rapids is accused of sexually assaulting a student, with formal charges expected next week. Police say Christopher Bondoioli was under investigation since January and resigned Feb. 14. Wisconsin Rapids Public School District officials say they immediately notified Wood County Human Services when allegations against Bondioli surfaced. That department then contacted police, officials said.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
