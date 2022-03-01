No injuries in Kronenwetter house fire

Wausau Pilot & Review

A blaze at a Kronenwetter home that was reported at about 10 p.m. Monday is under investigation, but no injuries have been reported.

WAOW reports fire crews established a perimeter around the scene at Woodgate Lane and County Hwy. X. Kronenwetter Fire and Riverside Fire were first to respond to the blaze.

The home is located near West Road, but the precise location is unclear as of Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story.