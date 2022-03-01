ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the six most popular cuisines in the world

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Eat This, Not That!' reports that a...

Food52

Our Most Popular Recipes in February

The last full month of winter, thank goodness, February longs for comfort food. And our 10 most popular new recipes from the month deliver just that, from spoonable porridge to fluffy pita to your new favorite soup. Here’s what our community is cooking up. 10. Speedy Sausage Ragù With...
RECIPES
petmd.com

The Five Most Popular Hamster Breeds

Families have enjoyed keeping hamsters as pets for decades. These furry creatures are easily recognized by their stout body, furry ears, short tail, and full cheek pouches. Hamsters are playful and intelligent, which makes them a popular choice among pet parents. They can be dwarf or standard sized, with more than 20 breeds kept as pets.
ANIMALS
Apartment Therapy

These Are the Most Popular Spring Interior Styles, According to Pinterest

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Spring is (finally) on its way which means the first hint of warmer weather and longer days—so why not upgrade your interior decor to match? Taking a look at Pinterest data, Prestigious Textiles has determined five of the most popular spring interior styles to try out in 2022, whether you’re thinking of a full renovation or just want to add in a few little extra accessories.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Independent

Up your protein intake with this Nepalese chana ko dal

Dal is our comfort food in Nepal, and a cheap source of protein. You will find as many different recipes as there are households,” says Santosh Shah.For an interesting texture, Shah pureés half the chana dal and keeps the rest whole. “What gives each dal its personality – apart from the type of lentils used – is the tempering,” he says. “It is important to cook the onions until well caramelised, as this will give the dal an extra layer of flavour.”Chana ko dal – spicy chickpeasServes: 4Ingredients:280g chana dal (split Bengal gram)½ tsp ground turmeric2-3 whole fresh green chillies,...
RECIPES
Ash Jurberg

The most popular Airbnb in Mississippi

Despite a global pandemic, 21 million people visited Mississippi in 2020, spending $5.65B, according to the Mississippi Tourism Association. That resulted in over 106,000 jobs in the state, making the tourism and hospitality industry the fourth largest employment sector.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Mashed

Here's What Happened After Horse Meat Was Found In Burger King Whoppers

Here's an old saying related to meat: "You don't want to know how the sausage is made." While this phrase originates from some sausage containing "animal parts of which people would rather remain unaware" (via Wiktionary), it's still used to mean "pulling away the facade of something to discover the unpleasant, even nasty process behind it" (via Surface). And although fast-food companies adhere to strict FDA regulations on food safety, which Chron lays out, some rare occurrences reveal unsavory meats in their products.
AGRICULTURE

