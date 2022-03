Nationalism has been variously employed for many good and bad ends, although often mostly bad. Endless thoughts and theories have been devoted to how to overcome national sentiment, such as the idea of universal human rights or class solidarity. These no doubt have their merits, but all of them have failed to suppress national sentiment to any meaningful degree. There is no denying that nationalism is still one of the most powerful motivators of people in our day and age.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO