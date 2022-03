Police are searching for a man charged with trying to stab someone to death overnight Saturday in Chambersburg. Josef E. Gaines, 19, is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault in connection to a stabbing that took place around 1:30 a.m. on the 200 block of South Third Street. The extent of injuries is unknown as of Saturday afternoon.

CHAMBERSBURG, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO