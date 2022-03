Investigators with the Office of State Fire Marshal are at the scene of an explosion and fire just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday in Palmyra. Five people in the home on Meadow Lane at the time of the incident were able to escape, Maine Department of Public Safety Spokeswoman Shannon Moss said in a news release. Two suffered burns, and one was hospitalized.

PALMYRA, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO