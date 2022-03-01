ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Central MN’s Best Bakeries To Help You Celebrate Fat Tuesday

By Ashli Overlund
 2 days ago
I don't know about you but every Fat Tuesday I live it up before I give up sweets for Lent. Forty days feel a lot longer than it sounds. If you're like me, and sweets will be off your...

Related
96.7 The River

Enjoy Wine? You’ll Love This Monthly Event in St. Joseph [PHOTOS]

I am one of those people who states that "I only like white, sweet wines". Apparently that is not necessarily the case. Let's expand your palate. This is me speaking to myself. I need to expand my taste in wines and some foods, too. This is a great way to do just that. This wine pairing/tasting dinner is a great place to try some wines that you may not have tried in the past, or thought you didn't like that type, and see how well they pair with certain foods. Some of the combinations seemed odd- like the chicken and waffles combo with a particular wine. But, the wine and this course worked together perfectly. More explanation on that coming up.
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
96.7 The River

Taco Villa in St. Cloud Announces Opening Day

ST. CLOUD -- The new Taco Villa in downtown St. Cloud has announced its opening day. According to a Facebook post, they plan to open their drive-thru on Tuesday. The hours will be limited to 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. They say the hours and the menu will be limited until they can become fully staffed.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Bloomington Homeowner Finds a Note in the Wall from Past Owner

A Minnesota homeowner doing some construction found a note in the wall written 30 years ago by a previous owner. As a homeowner, you never know what treasures you'll find left behind by a previous owner. In 2020 my wife and I bought a 90+ year-old house in Rogers. While having new ductwork installed, the contractors found some old knick nacks -- a couple of toys (farm animal figurines and a race car) and a spoon. Nothing significant and certainly not old enough to be worth any money, I don't think, but they were a neat find and an unexpected blast to the house's past.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
96.7 The River

MN Man Surprised with 100 Grain Belt Beers on His 100th Birthday

Larry attributes his longevity to drinking Grain Belt Beer daily and staying curious. Ask a centenarian how they've lived so long, and they'll likely attribute their good health -- at least in part -- to one thing in particular -- beer. Last October, 106-year old Margaret Dilullo of Pennsylvania captured hearts everywhere after revealing that she drinks a Yuengling lager a day. To show their appreciation, Yuengling Brewery surprised her at home with a truck full of beer.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Rollie’s in Sauk Rapids Announces Summer Concert Schedule

It's shaping up to be a great summer for live music all across Minnesota, and one of the best venues for live country music is right here in the St. Cloud area. Rollie's Rednecks and Longnecks in Sauk Rapids has just announced their summer concert lineup for 2022, and all I have to say is I hope your dancing boots are broken in and ready to go!
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
96.7 The River

Six Big Brother Big Sisters Volunteers Recognized

ST. CLOUD -- Six central Minnesota volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Minnesota are being recognized. John Hoffman, Jill Oldakowski, Alex and Brittney Schoephoerster, Bryce Sweeter and Kayla Braun were selected to receive an award for going above and beyond in their roles as mentors and their advocacy of the program.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Moorhead Brewery Perfectly Captures MN Winter in Hilarious Video

Junkyard Brewing Company in Moorhead perfectly captured the hopeless spirit of Minnesotans stuck indoors due to snow and bitter cold. Last week, one of Minnesota's most notable northerly breweries shared a short video on Instagram that Minnesotans everywhere could relate to. After yet another dumping of Minnesota winter snow and outdoor temperatures of fifteen below preventing folks from shoveling said snow, Moorhead's Junkyard Brewing Company posted a clever video depicting Minnesotans trapped indoors. In it, a man can be seen looking forlornly out the window. "Minnesotans who need to shovel and it's -15," reads a caption across the screen. The scene cuts to reveal what he's looking at -- mounds of snow outside. The scene cuts back to the man, who turns to look at the camera. "I don't think I could make it on the outside, Andy," he says, quoting Morgan Freeman's character in the film Shawshank Redemption. "I've been in here most of my life. I'm an institutional man now."
MOORHEAD, MN
96.7 The River

Strong (Her) Women’s Empowerment Conference Coming To St. Cloud

The third annual Strong (Her) women's empowerment event kicks off in Sartell this year on Saturday, April 9 from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to focus on self-love and help women reach their full potential. The program hopes to educate women on how life can knock them off course with hardship, illness, and unexpected life events. It aims to teach women how to deal with trauma and reach their full potential.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St. Cloud Closing Current City Hall Next Week

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud is preparing to move into the new city hall. The current city hall will be closed next week, March 7th through the 11th. The city offices will re-open at the new location, the old Tech High School, on Monday, March 14th at 9:00 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Reminder for Minnesota Anglers: Your Fishing License Expires February 28th

In 2021 I decided I wanted to get really into fishing. No reason, I just needed a new hobby to hyper-fixate on and fishing seemed like a great option. I'd been fishing before, I would go all the time as a kid, but in my adult life I just hadn't had the time for it until last summer. Based on the photo above of taken on the fishing opener last May, I'd say I had a pretty solid start to the season and the hobby.
MINNESOTA STATE
