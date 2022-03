Marlboro Township police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Marlboro Township PD

A 64-year-old pedestrian from Aberdeen was killed after being struck by a car on Route 9, authorities said.

A 19-year-old driver remained at the crash scene in Marlboro and had not been charged.

Their names had not been released.

The crash occurred on Route 9 northbound near Willow Lane about 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, initial reports said.

