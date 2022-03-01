Man Commits Suicide At North Jersey Cemetery: Police

St. Teresa Cemetery Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head brought police to a North Jersey cemetery overnight, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man was found lying on the ground near his car at St. Teresa Cemetery on Passaic Avenue in Summit around midnight Tuesday, March 1, department spokeswoman Amy Cairns said.

He was rushed to Morristown Medical Center where he was put on life support and later died.

Out of respect for the family, the name of the victim is not being released. The incident is being investigated by the Summit Police Department Detective Bureau.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.