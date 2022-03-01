ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Commits Suicide At North Jersey Cemetery: Police

By Cecilia Levine
 6 days ago
St. Teresa Cemetery Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head brought police to a North Jersey cemetery overnight, authorities said.

The 54-year-old man was found lying on the ground near his car at St. Teresa Cemetery on Passaic Avenue in Summit around midnight Tuesday, March 1, department spokeswoman Amy Cairns said.

He was rushed to Morristown Medical Center where he was put on life support and later died.

Out of respect for the family, the name of the victim is not being released. The incident is being investigated by the Summit Police Department Detective Bureau.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Or text CONNECT to 741-741. You are not alone.

Tracy G
6d ago

That is so sad. Perhaps he lost someone near and dear to him and just could not cope. May God have mercy on his soul. I pray both for him and his family that is mourning his lost🙏

Wanda Paulikowski
5d ago

I personally think this is a wake up call to all. We have ALL pulled apart the last 2 plus years instead of coming together and being there for each other. When I read this today....I prayed....For him, his family and friends. March is a bad month for me....I lost my Daddy in 1975 and my brother in 1982 as a result of suicide....Both in March. To this day.... Ignorant people will ask me: "Why did they do that" Why....Because nobody took the time to see the signs especially their loved ones. I've lived with that all my life. If you see someone crying out for help.....STOP what you're doing and listen to them.....Be there. God bless.

