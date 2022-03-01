ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public weighs in on New Haven fire chief’s possible reappointment

By Melissa Warner, Jenn Brink
WTNH
WTNH
 6 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There’s a push for change within the New Haven Fire Department, and now the city’s chief is making a case to keep his job.

The Aldermanic Affairs Committee listened to hours of testimony regarding John Alston’s possible reappointment Monday night.

The chief himself outlined his accomplishments, including recruiting a more diverse department and command staff, enhanced safety and accountability, and leading the department through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are two things that firefighters don’t like, as I talked about unpopular decisions, there are two things that they don’t like: the way things are and change,” Alston said. “I have strong ties to the city and the community. You hired me to change the culture of this department, to increase opportunities, that does not happen overnight, in the five years and a two-year pandemic, we have moved forward.”

New Haven fire chief among 7 reappointments to lead city departments

Some firefighter union members spoke out against his reappointment, claiming morale has never been lower.

“To use his words tonight [Monday], he said he once learned, twice burned,” Daniel Del Prete, vice president of New Haven Firefighters Local 825, said “Please don’t burn us again. Please don’t burn this department again, and he also said that firemen don’t like the way it is, and they don’t like change. I’ll tell you that this union wants change. This membership wants change.”

Others spoke in support of Alston at the virtual meeting.

“I am appalled,” Rev. Boise Kimber with First Calvary Baptist Church said. “This community should be appalled that the union has taken issue with an individual who has done an exceptional job under the circumstances in which he came into.”

The full Board of Alders is expected to vote on Alston’s reappointment next week. If his reappointment is confirmed, Alston’s new term would run through Jan. 31, 2026.

